Star Trek: Discovery casts Spock after long search

type TV Show run date 09/24/17 performer Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs broadcaster CBS Current Status In Season

Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock is now over.

The CBS All Access drama has cast Ethan Peck in the series after an extensive search. Peck’s credits include parts in In Time, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and 10 Things I Hate About You — and clearly, he looks right for the distinctive part.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” says showrunner Alex Kurtzman. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

While Peck posted this:

Ever since the Discovery season 1 finale cliffhanger revealed the U.S.S. Enterprise, fans have speculated that Quinto — who plays Spock in the current run of J.J. Abrams-produced Star Trek movies — might return to the small screen. But the production has gone with fresh face that clearly rocked his auditions to play the half-human, half-Vulcan foster brother of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere in early 2019.