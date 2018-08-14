To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Ian and Rollo are ready for action!

In these exclusive new images from season 4 of Outlander, the Northern Inuit puppies who take turns playing Rollo the dog demonstrate how comfortable they are at playing man’s — or in this case, Ian’s — best friend.

For those who aren’t familiar with the canine character from Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series, Rollo is a wolf hybrid who becomes a beloved member of the Fraser clan. Starz began training two Northern Inuit puppies during season 3 so they were fully prepared to play Rollo, an unpredictable pooch who “gets into trouble, often sticking his large, wet nose into places it doesn’t belong,” said a spokesman.

Bouton, who? It’s Rollo’s world now!

Rollo first comes into contact with Ian (John Bell) In Drums of Autumn, Gabaldon’s fourth book, on which season 4 is based. “Rollo and Young Ian met on the docks in North Carolina, when Young Ian won the dog in a card game, and a life-long bond was formed between them, meaning that Rollo became a member of the ever-growing Fraser family,” Gabaldon told EW in 2017.

“They’d need to growl and look menacing on command, I think, and carry back prey of one kind or another to their master,” Gabaldon said about the then-puppies. “I assume they wouldn’t let them catch things on camera… especially fish, of course.”

Just in time for the show’s November return, the Starz drama will make its first-ever appearance at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 6.