Nicki Minaj adds Stephen Colbert lyrics to 'Barbie Dreams'

Nicki Minaj’s fourth studio album Queen dropped last Friday. Aside from the singles that came out months before, the standout track is surely “Barbie Dreams,” in which Minaj methodically disses almost every single superstar male rapper, complete with extremely specific reasons why they couldn’t handle having sex with her (i.e. “I tried to f— 50 for a powerful hour / But all the n— wanna do is talk Power for hours”). When Minaj stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night, however, the host had a question: Why wasn’t he included on the list?

“I noticed I’m not on the list of men,” Colbert said. “It’s a pretty comprehensive list, and I’m just curious, if I were to make the list, how would you inform me?”

Hardly missing a beat, Minaj quickly came up with a Colbert-focused couplet that could fit right in with the rest of “Barbie Dreams.”

“I might f— Stephen after the show, he gonna come back to work with a magical glow,” Minaj rapped, inciting roaring laughter from Colbert’s bandleader Jon Batiste. “But when you see us, please don’t f-ing stare. Please address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.”

“It’s all downhill from here,” Colbert concluded.

He then asked if any of her targets had reached out to her about their roasting. Minaj said that two of the rappers had talked to her, but she refused to say who.

“Only one person so far got a little irritated, but then I explained to him how much I love him and he understands now,” Minaj said. “And then one person, he was just laughing. He was like texting me and it was a mix between cursing me out and laughing. I just responded with the crying laughing face emoji, because it can make things not as bad. I figured that would pacify him, and it did.”

Watch the full interview above.