Jimmy Fallon throws up during drinking game with Ryan Reynolds

Twinkies, horseradish, and gin. That’s the special combination to get Jimmy Fallon to throw up on national TV.

On Monday’s Tonight Show, the host played a special edition of “Drinko” with Deadpool 2 star and Aviation Gin owner Ryan Reynolds. But not even a dose of Reynolds’ alcohol could save Fallon from throwing up when mixed with Twinkies and horseradish.

“Wow, look at that, you barfed up your whole childhood,” cracked Reynolds upon looking inside the trash can that Fallon had immediately barfed in.

Meanwhile, Reynolds soon showed Fallon who the real disgusting drinker is when he easily downed a blend of kombucha, grape soda, blood, bone broth, and bacon, egg, and cheese.

Watch the full video above.