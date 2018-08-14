Dynasty casts Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders

type TV Show genre Drama run date 10/11/17 performer Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay broadcaster The CW seasons 2

Dynasty has found its Kirby.

Newcomer Maddison Brown will take on the role of Anders’ daughter in the CW drama’s upcoming second season, and based on her official character description, Kirby Anders is trouble. “Kirby grew up in the staff’s living quarters with her father, estate manager Joseph Anders, and sides more with the downstairs occupants than the upstairs,” the description reads. “She has a fraught history with the Carringtons, specifically a tempestuous relationship with Fallon that was the reason for Kirby’s exile from the Manor years ago. And while she returns to Atlanta to make amends with her father, she will certainly continue wreaking havoc on the Carringtons.”

And bad news for Fallon: It appears Kirby will be sticking around for a while, seeing as how Brown is listed as a series regular for the season.

Dynasty returns Friday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.