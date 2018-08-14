TLC is bringing back Dr. Pimple Popper to squeeze more zits

Dr. Pimple Popper

type TV Show genre Reality TV performer Sandra Lee broadcaster TLC seasons 1

You like her pops. You really like her pops.

TLC has ordered another season of Dr. Pimple Popper after realizing that viewers really do want to see what comes out of a zit or cyst.

After debuting July 11, the show starring Dr. Sandra Lee, a Southern California dermatologist, ranked No. 1 in its 10 p.m. Wednesday time slot among women 25-54.

“We are delighted our viewers have embraced Dr. Pimple Power, making it a hit for TLC this summer,” said TLC President and General Manager Howard Lee in a statement. “We look forward to giving viewers more of the fantastic Dr. Sandra Lee and showcasing how she tackles challenging conditions and, most importantly, improves her patients’ lives in the upcoming season.”

The season finale airs Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The second season will kick off in January.

