Castle Rock renewed for season 2 on Hulu

type TV Show genre Drama, Thriller run date 07/25/18 performer Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgard, Sissy Spacek broadcaster Hulu seasons 1

Get ready to stay a little longer in Maine’s scariest hamlet.

Hulu has renewed anthology drama Castle Rock for a second season, the streamer announced Tuesday. And with good reason: According to Hulu’s press release, the series has marked the most successful first-season Hulu Original launch in terms of consumption and reach on the day of its premiere, and has scored among the highest view-through rates for a Hulu Original since in its first and second weeks since its debut.

The psychological horror series, which chronicles an original tale set in Stephen King’s titular fictional town — and, more broadly, in his written multiverse — stars André Holland, Bill Skarsgärd, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy. Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, who serve as executive producers alongside J.J. Abrams and King himself, the drama is Hulu’s second King-based (or rather, King-inspired) original, after the event series 11.22.63.

Castle Rock is currently airing its first season with new episodes added to Hulu every Wednesday.