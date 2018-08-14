If you ever thought James Cameron’s Titanic would make a great musical set to classic pop songs, James Corden is here to prove you right.

On Monday night, Ariana Grande appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote the release of her fourth album, Sweetener, and was put to work remaking the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet sob-fest with host Corden.

In under five minutes, the duo performed snippets of 13 songs on nine sets in just one take that more or less narrated the entire Titanic plot. All the iconic scenes were included: They boarded the vessel singing Styx’s “Come Sail Away” before launching into Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl.” They then headed to the bow of the ship for the iconic “I’m flying scene” set to Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” before going below deck to bust a move to Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance.”

Then, for the movie’s famous nude sketch scene, Corden serenaded Grande with Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” as she reclined on the futon (she remained fully clothed), followed by the steaming car scene to Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” before they spotted the iceberg and opted for Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” to accompany the collision.

It was NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” that saw Corden slip from the totally-big-enough-for-two floating door into the ocean and, because no Titanic musical rendition is complete without Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” Grande belted it out with appropriate amount of drama in the final moments of the performance.

Grande’s Sweetener is out Friday. She is set to appear on The Late Late Show on Wednesday for Carpool Karaoke.

Watch the masterpiece of a clip above.