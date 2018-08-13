This Is Us casts Will & Grace actor as Jack's brother

Jack’s son is now Jack’s brother.

Michael Angarano, the I’m Dying Up Here star who famously played the offspring of Jack (Sean Hayes) on Will & Grace, has now been cast in a recurring role as Nicky, the sibling of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) on This Is Us, EW has confirmed.

Nicky, of course, served in Vietnam with Jack, and was killed under circumstances viewers don’t know yet. Jack rarely spoke of the bespectacled Nicky, who was first seen as a young boy in the season 2 episode “Brothers,” and later when Jack looked a photo of himself with Nicky in Vietnam. Jack told his sons in the season 2 episode “The Car” that Nicky died in the war.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images; NBC

Season 3 will delve into Jack’s time in Vietnam, which opens the door for plenty of interaction between the brothers. The season 2 finale featured a flash-forward scene in which Kevin (Justin Hartley) was headed to Vietnam to find out more about his late father’s time overseas. Hartley told EW that the revelations are “super-heartbreaking” and “shocking.”

“It’s not what anyone is expecting,” he said. “No one is going to see it coming.” Ventimiglia said his first reaction to learning what was in store for Jack was: “Holy s—, holy s—!”

Angarano’s other TV credits include 24, The Knick, and Mom.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of Angarano’s casting, which was also announced on Monday night at a For Your Emmy Consideration panel in Los Angeles.

This Is Us kicks off season 3 on Sept. 25.

For more scoop on This Is Us from creator Dan Fogelman about the season 2 finale flash-forward cliffhanger, head over here.

UPDATE: Angarano has tweeted about the casting, quipping, “i am beyond grateful and very excited to be a part of this show – my grandmother even told her dentist.”