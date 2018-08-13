type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 09/30/09 performer Patricia Heaton broadcaster ABC

Sue Heck may return after all.

While The Middle is gone, the planned spin-off focused on Eden Sher’s awkward late-teen middle daughter character Sue is now officially moving forward with a pilot commitment.

Here’s the logline from ABC: “Cue the Sue happy dance. More Sue Heck is on the way. The series follows the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago.”

Last May The Middle wrapped nine seasons on ABC’s schedule as a show that was considered perpetually underrated by critics and in terms of pop culture buzz. Yet the program delivered a solid rating week after week on Wednesday nights while delivering a uniquely wholesome-ish family-friendly comedy.

The Middle creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline will serve as writers and executive producers on the new show. No premiere date has been set but if ordered to series we might see the comedy debut midseason (Middle-season?).