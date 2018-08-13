See Kiernan Shipka in the first photos from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

type TV Show genre Drama, Supernatural creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa performer Kiernan Shipka

Sabrina is about to get dark.

On October 26, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s first season will hit Netflix, and when it does, viewers will be introduced to a new take on the world of the beloved teenage witch. In this adaptation, which comes from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sabrina gets a darker coming-of-age story as the half-human half-witch has to decide what kind of life she wants while also battling the evil forces that threaten her. The show is based on the comic of the same name and stars Kiernan Shipka in the titular role, along with Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, and more.

But until October rolls around, EW has the official first-look photos of the series, which include Sabrina, her aunts, and a very mysterious man (among others).

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26 on Netflix.