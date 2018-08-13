Ruby Rose quits Twitter after backlash over Batwoman casting

Ruby Rose will seemingly hone the craft of caped crusading free from the scrutinizing gaze of Twitter.

The 32-year-old gender fluid actress and model deleted her account on the social media site over the weekend, following backlash against her casting as Batwoman — billed as the first openly gay superhero to lead a TV show — in both The CW’s upcoming DC crossover event and a subsequent standalone series.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys,” the former Orange Is the New Black star reportedly tweeted shortly before shutting down her profile and disabling comments on her Instagram posts.

Referencing users’ criticisms regarding her qualifications for the part (some have said Rose’s gender fluid status is inconsistent with Batwoman’s lesbian identity), the Australian performer continued: “When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.”

The CW’s Aug. 7 announcement that it had cast Rose, whom has long been open about her gender fluidity and recently ended a romantic relationship with The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso, was seen by many as another historic move for LGBT representation in the superhero space. In January, the network introduced another lesbian character, Thunder, as part of the supporting cast of its DC Comics adaptation Black Lightning, though the series built around Batwoman will be the first driven solely by a lesbian character.

Fan critiques (many of which have been shared to Twitter with the #RecastBatwoman hashtag) have ranged from pointing out Rose’s religious background (she’s not Jewish, though DC’s version of Batwoman has been represented as such since 2006) to her gender fluid status being incompatible with the character’s identity.

“It’s a game-changer,” Rose said of her casting during Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional is because growing up watching TV I never saw somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero.”

In addition to her work as the queer love interest of Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) in Orange Is the New Black, Rose has appeared in films like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2, and the blockbuster shark thriller The Meg, in theaters now.