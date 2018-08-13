Joshua Jackson takes on Dawson Crying meme with his own The Affair cry face

Joshua Jackson is giving his Dawson’s Creek costar James Van Der Beek a run for his money when it comes to onscreen crying faces.

On Sunday, Jackson thanked fans on Instagram for their continued support of his work on the Showtime drama The Affair, sharing a photo of his character from the Aug. 5 episode in tears next to the oft-memed pic of Van Der Beek crying on Dawson’s Creek.

“I’m coming for your crown @vanderjames,” Jackson wrote in the photo’s caption, to which Van Der Beek replied in the comments, “Bring it.”

Van Der Beek brought up the infamous Dawson Leery crying meme himself during EW’s Dawson’s Creek cast reunion. “I feel like everybody on this show cried more than I did and I was the one who got caught in the loop!” he said, with Jackson responding, “It’s not how many times you cried. It’s how you cried!”

But even Van Der Beek can’t deny he’s a fan of the viral photo. “It’s my favorite thing about the whole show,” he joked to EW. “It’s hilarious to me that you can work for six years on a show … and it gets boiled down to three seconds. It’s a perfect way-of-the-internet.”

We’re glad Jackson’s here to give it even more air time then!