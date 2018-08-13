Grey's Anatomy brings back Jeff Perry as Meredith's dad

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Thatcher Grey is coming back to Seattle!

EW has learned exclusively that Jeff Perry — last seen as Cyrus Beene in Scandal — will reprise his role as Meredith’s dad in the 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Not much else is known about Perry’s return to Grey’s, which last featured the journeyman actor in season 7. For those who can’t remember, Thatcher fathered Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) with Ellis Grey, but was not a part of Meredith’s life for most of her childhood. He went on to marry Susan Grey (Mare Winningham) and had two more daughters named Lexie (Chyler Leigh) and Molly (Mandy Siegfried).

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Maybe Thatcher will catch Meredith in a good mood this season. Pompeo has confirmed reports that it will be the season of love for her character and many others at Grey Sloan Memorial. The actress told EW exclusively that even though Derek (Patrick Dempsey) is a “very tough act to follow,” people who lose their spouses “do want to date again.”

“Meredith is gonna date, date, date, date, date, just like my friends who are ready to jump back into the dating world do,” Pompeo told EW. “What does dating look like today? I think we’re almost phasing out the dating apps now. I’m hearing like people are not liking the dating apps anymore. I don’t know, I’m just really happy I’m not single in real life. I try to listen to everybody’s stories, all my friends and even people that I don’t like that much, so we can tell a story that resonates true with people who have been through something like this.”

A special two-hour premiere of Grey’s Anatomy is planned for Thursday, Sept. 27, on ABC.