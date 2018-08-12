Kanye West says he 'wasn't stumped' by Kimmel's Trump question

Kanye West has denied being “stumped” when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently asked him about his support for Donald Trump, and whether the president cares about black people. To hear West tell it, Kimmel didn’t let him finish.

“On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue,” West tweeted Saturday. “I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.”

He continued, “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

West also said that he was “so happy” to see Kimmel wearing a pair of Yeezys for the interview, which he interpreted as “an olive branch.”

During West’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Thursday, Kimmel pressed him about his vocal and controversial support for Trump. “You’ve so famously and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,’” Kimmel said. “It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all.”

West took a long pause, and Kimmel eventually said, “Why don’t we take a break?” After the commercial break, Kimmel changed the subject.

Earlier in the interview, West said of his feelings toward Trump, “Just as a musician, an African-American guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over. I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks are only supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats.”

Kimmel replied to West’s tweets Saturday evening.

“Not every question warrants an immediate answer,” he wrote. “Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that. I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it.”