Original Kim Possible Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt join live-action movie

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
placeholder
Esme Douglas
August 11, 2018 at 02:30 PM EDT

Kim Possible

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
performer
Will Friedle, Christy Romano, Kirsten Storms, Diedrich Bader, Nancy Cartwright, Gary Cole, Richard Kind, Breckin Meyer, Tahj Mowry, Raven-Symone, Jean Smart, Nicole Sullivan, Patrick Warburton
broadcaster
Disney Channel
genre
Cartoons/Animation

Anything is possible!

Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt have both signed on to appear in the live-action Kim Possible movie. Both actors voiced roles in the original animated Kim Possible series. Romano voiced the title character, while Oswalt voiced super villain Professor Dementor.

It hasn’t yet been revealed who Romano and Oswalt will play in the Disney Channel Original Movie slated to come out in 2019, but several of the other roles have been announced, including Sadie Stanley as the eponymous red-headed teenager and Alyson Hannigan as Kim’s mom.

Romano starred in various Disney Channel projects in the early 2000s including Even Stevens and Cadet Kelly. In addition to the live-action reboot, she’s also scheduled to voice a young bot-fighter in an upcoming episode of Disney Channel’s animated series Big Hero 6: The Series.

Christy Carlson Romano and animated Kim Possible
Steve Granitz/WireImage; Everett Collection

Oswalt, when he’s not working as a Grammy-award winning comedian and actor, is no stranger to voicing animated characters. He voiced Uncle Ben in Disney’s animated Spider-Man series, and has voiced characters in shows like Justice League Action, Archer, BoJack Horseman, and The Simpsons.

 

 

