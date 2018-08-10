type TV Show genre Drama run date 01/26/17 performer K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch broadcaster The CW seasons 3

Well this is good casting.

EW has confirmed that the young version of Mark Consuelos’ Hiram Lodge will be played by his own son, Michael Consuelos. It was revealed at Comic-Con that Riverdale would be doing a flashback episode this season that would feature its cast, like KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart, playing the younger versions of their parents, like Luke Perry and Madchen Amick.

But it was still unknown who would be playing the villainous Hiram. Michael Consuelos is the eldest son of Mark and Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa. (TV Insider first reported the younger Consuelos’ casting.)

EW recently sat down with the Riverdale parents and Consuelos, in the above video, played it coy when discussing who would be portraying the teenage version of his character.

We do know that the parents are all linked through some kind of secret — I’m guessing an I Know What You Did Last Summer-esque twist. “There’s a secret that they are harboring,” Skeet Ulrich tells EW, with Luke Perry adding, “There is something in the past for Fred and for a few of our parental characters that we’re going to get to, and I don’t necessarily want anybody to know about it. Everybody’s got their secrets, right?”