A double dose of Paul Rudd! Ant-Man star to play dual roles in new Netflix series

Paul Rudd is playing twinsies… with himself.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star will take the leads — that’s the plural of lead — in Netflix’s new Living With Yourself series from creator Timothy Greenberg, a former producer on The Daily Show.

Rudd’s main role will be “a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, and finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself.” That’s where his second part comes in.

Described as a “philosophical comedy” that asks the question “do we really want to be better?” the eight-episode first season will be directed by Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

This is the latest Netflix release from Rudd, who, aside from his size-altering role in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, has been featured in films Mute and The Little Prince and series Wet Hot American Summer and The Fundamentals of Caring for the streaming platform.

Rudd will also executive produce Living With Yourself with Anthony Bregman, Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez, and Jeff Blitz.