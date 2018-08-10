See Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Big Sean, and more hip-hop stars read Mean Tweets

Mean Tweets returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, and rappers ranging from Lil Wayne to 50 Cent to Eve to Logic to A$AP Rocky to Awkwafina lined up to recite the worst and funniest insults lobbed at them via Twitter.

“Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour Four Loko on a gremlin,” Lil Wayne recited, before just grinning and bearing it.

“Awkwafina has the voice of a 58-year-old divorce attorney,” narrated the rapper, before retorting, “Bitch, I know!”

50 Cent had the lengthiest and most rational response during this hip-hop-themed version of Mean Tweets, which is one of the late-night talk show’s longest running and most popular bits. After reading the dig, “50 Cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK,” he calmly said, “I don’t think anyone deserves to be kicked in the ball sack. I think that you should take these violent thoughts and place your energies somewhere a little more productive.”

Check out the entire insult-fest above.

Awkwafina and Kanye West were two of Jimmy Kimmel’s guests on Thursday night’s show.