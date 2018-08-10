Kanye West goes silent when Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump cares about black people

“Sorry, I know you guys wanted to clap, but everything I say is gonna be amazing,” is something Kanye West said during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday. One answer that didn’t fall under those parameters was the one he gave when Jimmy Kimmel asked him if President Donald Trump, whom West supports, cares about black people. He didn’t say anything at all.

The rapper ended a lengthy sentiment he had been making by saying, “One by one by one we can defuse this nuclear bomb of hate that we’re in as a society by thinking of everyone as our family.”

“I think that’s a beautiful thought, but just in literal terms there are families being torn apart at the border of this country,” Kimmel said. “There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this president is doing and I think we can’t forget that, whether we like his personality or not. His actions are really what matter.”

The late-night host then transitioned to this: “You so famously and so powerfully said, ‘George [W.] Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does or any people at all.”

West, who had been talkative up to this point, sat back to think about that. But after a couple beats, Kimmel offered, “Why don’t we take a break.” After the break, Kimmel changed the subject.

Watch the moment above beginning at the 10:43 mark.

Earlier in the show, West defended his decision to support Trump, whom he once called his “brother” on social media.

“Just as a musician, African-American guy out in Hollywood — all these different things — everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out [of] the black community, because blacks, we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought. We can only be Democrats,” he said.

West later said it took him “a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the [MAGA] hat” because he “didn’t have the confidence to take on the world and possible backlash.”

“It’s not about policies ’cause I’m not a politician like that, but it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt no matter what anyone said and saying you can’t bully me, liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me,” he said. “Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye. And I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things.”