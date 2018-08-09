The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel heads to the Catskills in first season 2 teaser

Samantha Highfill
August 09, 2018 at 04:15 PM EDT

The Mad Divorcee of the Upper West Side has only just begun her journey.

Amazon has released the first teaser trailer for the second season of the Golden Globe-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which follows Midge Maisel, a housewife-turned-stand-up-comedian who ended season 1 by deciding to put all of her energy behind her new comedy career.

The series, which has already been renewed for a third season at Amazon, will continue to follow Midge’s journey in season 2, and according to the teaser trailer, that journey will take her to the Catskills with her family. But perhaps more importantly, the teaser sees Midge taking a bigger stage — no offense to the Gaslight Cafe — which is an important step in her stand-up career.

Watch the full teaser trailer above.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return later this year on Amazon.

