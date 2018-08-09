Tulip and Jody conduct some strange sexual harassment training in Preacher sneak peek

Clark Collis
August 09, 2018

It’s hard to imagine two people less suited to conducting a sexual harassment training seminar than the Preacher characters Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Jody (Jeremy Childs). Which is presumably why the twisted folks behind AMC’s comedy-fantasy-horror series thought it would be a great idea to have them do just that in the next episode, as the pair attempt to infiltrate a Japanese soul repository while in cahoots with Grail operative Lara Featherstone (Julie Ann Emery).

The result is a predictably weird sequence from this adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s beloved comic book, which you can watch exclusively above.

Costarring Dominic Cooper, Joe Gilgun, Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, and Pip Torrens, Preacher airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on AMC.

