DC's Doom Patrol series upgrades The First Purge star to Cyborg

Joivan Wade is joining Ray Fisher in living the #BorgLife.

While Fisher had the role of Cyborg covered on the big screen with Justice League, Wade, recently seen in The First Purge, will play the character on the small screen for DC Universe’s Doom Patrol series.

Vic Stone is the half-human, half-machine superhero with an affinity for computers and he has been involved with multiple super-teams across DC lore, including the Teen Titans.

According to the official character description, Wade’s Cyborg will be a series regular role and struggling “to maintain the connections that make him human. Desperate to gain acceptance from the outside world, Vic harnesses the curse of his cybernetic body and uses his powers as the ultimate hero for the digital age.”

Other characters to appear in Doom Patrol include Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (The Big Bang Theory‘s April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Orange Is the New Black‘s Diane Guerrero), and leader of the Doom Patrol Dr. Niles Caulder. Cyborg will recruit “DC’s strangest group of outcasts” for a mission that “will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Jeremy Carver serves as showrunner for Doom Patrol, while Arrow-verse architect Greg Berlanti is on board as an executive producer with Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

The series joins the live-action Titans series and the animated Young Justice: Outsiders as part of the streaming service DC Universe.

So what’s going on with movie Cyborg? According to Justice League actor Joe Morton, speaking with /Film, deleted scenes from that film could be used again for the character’s solo outing, which was previously scheduled for 2020. “I think the idea is to deal more with his family so you watch the evolution of him becoming Cyborg,” he said.