Always Sunny duo Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney score new Apple series

Dennis is going to be so jealous.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars and masterminds Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are joining forces a new comedy series for Apple, EW has learned. The series, which McElhenney will star in, has been given a straight to series order.

Set in a video game development studio, the project will “explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways.”

The announcement of the new series from McElhenney and Day comes only weeks before they return for the 13th season of It’s Always Sunny. The FXX comedy has already been renewed for a 14th season, which will tie the record for the longest running live-action sitcom.

McElhenney isn’t the first Sunny star to branch out into their own series. Glenn Howerton’s A.P. Bio has been renewed for a second season at NBC, while Kaitlin Olson’s The Mick was recently canceled after two seasons on Fox.