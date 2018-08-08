Will & Grace adds David Schwimmer as Grace's beau

JB Lacroix/ WireImage
Lynette Rice
August 08, 2018 at 05:38 PM EDT

Grace Adler’s love life is about to improve substantially: David Schwimmer will recur as her new love interest in season 2 of the Will & Grace revival.

That’s all NBC is saying for now about Schwimmer’s addition. It’s unclear how the former Friends star will enter Grace’s life. And for those who aren’t keeping score at home, yes — Grace, like her roommate Will (Eric McCormack) is single and still wanting to mingle.

Other guest stars who have been announced for season 2 include Chelsea Handler and the returning Alec Baldwin and Mary McCormack.

Will & Grace, which is currently nominated for five Emmys, including one for Megan Mullally, returns Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The new season will feature 18 episodes.

