Stephen Colbert's Alex Jones character also lost the 'war on info'

Infowars host Alex Jones has been booted off Facebook, Apple, Spotify, and YouTube for violating the companies’ hate-speech guidelines. Stephen Colbert‘s Tuck Buckford is struggling, too.

The Late Show host brought back his spoof character based on Jones to mark the conspiracy theorist losing the “war on info.”

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, the martyrdom of ol’ Tuck Buckford at the hands of Silicon Valley snowboys and soyflakes,” Buckford ranted. Since he’s been banned from all manner of social media platform, he’s introducing a new medium to release his podcast, Brain Fight with Tuck Buckford. It’s called Brainfight Hivemind and it involves Buckford screaming his message at a swarm of angry bees that are then released to sting his words “directly into your bloodstream.”

These bees turned against him, though, when he poured “some sugary sort of bee goo” (i.e. honey) onto his head while discussing his latest conspiracy, “Bee-zzagate,” a reference to the “Pizzagate” conspiracy the real Jones helped peddle that led to the Comet Ping Pong shooting.

Of course, the bees turning against Jones means that “Obama’s gotten to them” already.

