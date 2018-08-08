Riverdale parents are harboring a secret in the upcoming flashback episode

type TV Show genre Drama run date 01/26/17 performer K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch broadcaster The CW seasons 3

At San Diego Comic-Con, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the upcoming third season of the hit CW drama will include a flashback episode, in which fans will get a glimpse into the past of the Riverdale parents. The episode will feature the show’s younger actors playing versions of their parents, and according to the parents themselves, the hour will feature a major reveal.

“There’s a secret that they are harboring,” Skeet Ulrich tells EW, with Luke Perry adding, “There is something in the past for Fred and for a few of our parental characters that we’re going to get to, and I don’t necessarily want anybody to know about it. Everybody’s got their secrets, right?”

But the secret won’t be the only reveal. According to Marisol Nichols, audiences will get to see Hermione as a Catholic schoolgirl. As for Alice, Mädchen Amick is hoping to learn more about the moment that Alice chose to leave the Serpents behind.

For more on the flashback episode, watch the video above. Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.