Wills wants to be the first black Bachelor: 'There's no time like the present'

With The Bachelorette over and the Bachelor in Paradise “journey” just beginning this week, all the eyes in Bachelor Nation are on evil genius Mike Fleiss: Who will he choose to be the next star of The Bachelor? Current frontrunners include third runner-up Jason Tartick from Buffalo, and the extremely sweaty second-place finisher Blake Horstmann, but for many fans — myself included — the only real choice out there is 29-year-old graphic designer Wills Reid. The Los Angeles native charmed Becca with his bold style (plaid suits, a floral romphim) and adorkable nerdy side (he’s got a Harry Potter tattoo, swoon) — and his sweet personality and GIF-ready reaction shots made him an instant fan favorite. Now those fans (again, myself included) very much want to see #WillsForBachelor.

ABC

Though he’s now appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Wills says he’s very open to the idea of being the next Bachelor. “I feel like if the stars align and I am single after Paradise, I would love to be the next Bachelor,” he told EW during ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Association conference in Beverly Hills. “I feel like I would bring intensity, but genuine intensity. There’d be some tears — some good tears, some bad tears, but I’d also bring a renewed sense of what the world looks like today. I would bring style, I would bring consideration and care and kindness to all the women that would be there. I feel like there isn’t a better candidate than me.”

Agreed! But what about the fact that there’s never been a black Bachelor in the show’s 16-year history? Wills believes that Rachel Lindsay, the first black star of The Bachelorette, opened the door to more diversity in the franchise — and says now it’s time for The Bachelor to do the same. “There’s no time like the present. I feel like I would be a great first, and just to be the first African-American anything in a positive light would bring honor to myself and my family forever,” he says. “I would welcome that challenge 125 percent.”

If you agree with Wills, rose lovers, be sure to let Mike Fleiss know how you feel on Twitter. The new Bachelor is expected to be announced toward the end of Bachelor in Paradise‘s current season.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.