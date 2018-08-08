Lin-Manuel Miranda's wife, Vanessa Nadal, tried to pull an Outlander, and the fans applauded

Who can blame her, really?
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife, Vanessa Nadal, apparently likes to stop at every upright stone to see if she can time-travel to 18th-century Scotland. If you haven’t watched Outlander on Starz or read Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series, this behavior may seem bats— crazy.
But if you’re a rabid fan of Sam Heughan, who plays the hunky Highlander Jamie Fraser, there’s nothing remotely wrong with at least trying to time-travel through a stone. Star Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) is willing to do a little wheeling and dealing, while Heughan and Gabaldon seem to endorse Nadal’s fantasy.
Also, she’s not alone. Just about every fan has tried it at least once. What else is there to do until Outlander returns in November?
