Kanye West cost Carpool Karaoke $45,000 for last-minute cancellation

James Corden’s pursuit of Kanye West for his late-night segment Carpool Karaoke has been a costly endeavor.

During a round of his Late Late Show segment Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with West’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family matriarch asked Corden why the rapper hasn’t taken a spin the karaoke car.

“Oh, I can answer this easily. This is a great question for me,” Corden said. “We’ve tried. He’s canceled twice. Maybe even three times.”

On one occasion, Corden said, “He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car, and by the time the call finished, I was sat outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’”

Corden added that West attempted to make amends after standing him up. “He did send me a lovely gift. He sent me these incredible flowers in a cube… and he sent me a pair of Yeezys. And people were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they cost my show $45,000.’”

Still, Corden hasn’t given up hope of landing West. “He’s my dream,” the host said. “He knows that. He’s my absolute dream.”

If West does accept Corden’s offer, he’ll join the ranks of musicians like Paul McCartney, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Miley Cyrus, and the segment’s next guest, Ariana Grande, as Carpool Karaoke veterans.