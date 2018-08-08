Jimmy Kimmel debuts climate change ad specifically designed for Trump

type TV Show genre Talk Shows run date 01/26/03 broadcaster ABC Current Status In Season

Under President Donald Trump’s administration, regulations to slow down the effects of global warming have been significantly rolled back and he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. Jimmy Kimmel is hopeful, though. Maybe he can get through to Trump if gets the president to realize his golf courses and real estate won’t be immune to melting polar ice caps.

On Tuesday’s show, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live released a climate change PSA that touches on the issues concerning 100 percent of Donald Trumps.

“Scientists say that by 2050, 80 percent of the world’s coastal golf courses could be submerged,” a voiceover says. Putting greens will be “un-puttable,” “exclusive luxury waterfront clubs” like Mar-a-Lago “will be uninhabitable,” and “extreme weather will impact agriculture, leading to fried chicken shortages Kentucky wide.”

Kimmel was also sure to add this nugget: “Young women will be too dehydrated to have sex with wealthy, older, married men.”

Scientists at the Stockholm Resilience Centre released their latest findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which predicted a domino-like series of events could send earth into an irreversible “hothouse” state in the centuries to come.

So, Trump, it’s not too late to change, Kimmel’s PSA says. Think about “the most precious treasures of all: your handicap, your real estate, your penis.”

Watch the full video above.