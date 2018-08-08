Gilmore Girls fan gets proposed to in the real Stars Hollow gazebo

Gilmore Girls
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- In Season
- seasons
- 7
- run date
- 10/05/00-05/15/07
- performer
- Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia
- guest performer
- Rob Estes
- broadcaster
- The CW, WB
- genre
- Drama, Comedy
Many romantic moments have taken place in the Stars Hollow gazebo, and even though Gilmore Girls has wrapped, the gazebo-based magic is still happening!
In a bid to outdo the loving grand gestures of Dean, Jess and Logan, one man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend (and Gilmore Girls superfan) at the gazebo on the Warner Bros. lot.
Molly Larimer told Mashable she just thought she and new fiancé Sebastian were on a regular set tour and had no idea he had actually been planning a much more special moment for months. As part of the tour, the couple entered the gazebo and then proceeded to act out the greatest “improv scene” of all-time with Larimer’s now-fiancé revealing they were there for another reason altogether.
“We got to the Stars Hollow area and our tour guide had everyone get out of the tram and go walk toward the gazebo,” Larimer told Mashable. “We got up to it, and the guide asked us all if there were any big Gilmore Girls fans in the group, and my fiancé and I both raised our hands. Then the guide asked us to go onto the gazebo to do an ‘improv scene.’ When we got up onto the gazebo, Sebastian told me that we were there for another reason, and he got down on one knee.”
Larimer joins Lorelai and Rory in being part of some pretty epic gazebo moments.
Comments