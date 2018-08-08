Gilmore Girls fan gets proposed to in the real Stars Hollow gazebo

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 10/05/00-05/15/07 performer Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Keiko Agena, Kelly Bishop, Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Scott Patterson, Liz Torres, Yanic Truesdale, Milo Ventimiglia guest performer Rob Estes broadcaster The CW, WB genre Drama, Comedy

Many romantic moments have taken place in the Stars Hollow gazebo, and even though Gilmore Girls has wrapped, the gazebo-based magic is still happening!

In a bid to outdo the loving grand gestures of Dean, Jess and Logan, one man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend (and Gilmore Girls superfan) at the gazebo on the Warner Bros. lot.

Molly Larimer told Mashable she just thought she and new fiancé Sebastian were on a regular set tour and had no idea he had actually been planning a much more special moment for months. As part of the tour, the couple entered the gazebo and then proceeded to act out the greatest “improv scene” of all-time with Larimer’s now-fiancé revealing they were there for another reason altogether.

So I didn’t even mention it but Gilmore Girls has always been one of my favorite shows and Sebastian planned the perfect proposal and actually proposed in the actual Stars Hollow gazebo!! I’m so lucky and so happy to spend forever with him 💕 #wbtourhollywood #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/i7yqU4hUTS — johnny karate (@mollysierra_) August 5, 2018

“We got to the Stars Hollow area and our tour guide had everyone get out of the tram and go walk toward the gazebo,” Larimer told Mashable. “We got up to it, and the guide asked us all if there were any big Gilmore Girls fans in the group, and my fiancé and I both raised our hands. Then the guide asked us to go onto the gazebo to do an ‘improv scene.’ When we got up onto the gazebo, Sebastian told me that we were there for another reason, and he got down on one knee.”

Larimer joins Lorelai and Rory in being part of some pretty epic gazebo moments.