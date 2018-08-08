Full House alums Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin to star in Hallmark Christmas movies

A pair of Full House alums will deck the Hallmark with Christmas spirit this year.

Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin have signed on to star in Hallmark Channel Christmas movies that are tentatively scheduled to air in December, EW has learned.

Homegrown Christmas features Loughlin as a socialite who loses everything when her husband is arrested for insider trading. In shame, she returns to the small town she grew up in, where she is awkwardly reunited with her family as well as a former flame, and given a lesson in the meaning of Christmas.

The When Calls the Heart star, of course, usually brims with Hallmark’s holiday spirit, and as in other years, she’s working double duty this year. In addition to Homegrown Christmas, she stars in the annual When Calls Christmas movie, which is also slated for a December debut. Loughlin also starred in 2016’s Every Christmas Has a Story and 2015’s Northpole: Open for Christmas.

Loughlin has close ties to Hallmark beyond the holidays; this month you can find her in four Garage Sale Mysteries films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Meanwhile, Sweetin is set to star in Making Spirits Bright, in which she plays a lost soul who will be given a vacation away from her parents’ house around the holidays if she helps them complete their Christmas shopping list. Sweetin starred in her first Hallmark holiday movie last year, Finding Santa. She currently stars in Full House reboot Fuller House, whose recurring cast features Loughlin.

This year’s Hallmark Christmas movie roster includes one of their castmates, Candace Cameron Bure, who will topline an adaptation of Beth Harbison’s A Shoe Addict’s Christmas. These movies are a small fraction of the record 36 new movies that Hallmark will unleash this holiday season, details of which can be found here.