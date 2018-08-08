CBS headed to Love Island with new version of British dating show

CBS is setting sail for Love Island.

The network announced plans on Wednesday for an American version of the smash hit British dating show, which has become an overseas phenomenon. The ratings for last month’s season 4 finale ranked as the highest ever for U.K.’s ITV2 network.

Love Island features a group of contestants being brought together at a tropical location to find love and cash. Through challenges, twists, and interactive component with viewers, the players will compete to be the last couple standing.

“Having seen the reaction of audiences ‘across the pond’ and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format,” CBS vice president Sharon Vuong said in a statement. “Additionally, Love Island is more than a pop sensation; this series has generated compelling ‘sociological think pieces’ in major publications here and abroad.”