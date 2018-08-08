type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 3 run date 09/17/13 performer Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher broadcaster Fox genre Comedy, Crime

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was given a second life on NBC in May a day after being canceled by Fox.

While co-creator Dan Goor says “no substantive changes” to the veteran cop comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher are expected — even the theme song will remain the same — he indicated that he wants to keep pushing to do socially conscious, issue-oriented episodes that the show has leaned into over the last few seasons, including explorations of racial profiling and bisexuality. One such episode would address sexual assault/harassment and the #MeToo movement.

“They’re really hard to do, but we’ve been very happy with the way they’ve turned out,” he said of these issue-based episodes during a Brooklyn panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. “Our challenge is always to make them still feel really true to the show, feel funny, but at the same time give weight to the issue and to really explore it in a fair way. We definitely intend to continue doing that. We intend to continue going down the road of Stephanie [Beatriz’s] Rosa’s interactions with her parents and her journey of coming out. There are other issues. I don’t want to say we’re going to do it because unless we can actually figure it out — I can’t make a promise — but we’re really interested in trying to do a MeToo storyline. It’s something we’re actively talking about in the writers’ room.”

The show, of course, has a connection to the movement, as star Terry Crews came forward with allegations of sexual assault by an WME executive last year. “For me and a lot of people out there, I call it the summer of freedom, just in that, we can now tell our truth.” said Crews, noting that he was grateful that he had friends on the show that he “felt secure enough” and “supported” to share his story, and that he “could tell my truth, and still go to work.” He also said he was buoyed by all the women who came forward with their stories of sexual assault and harassment. “This is just the beginning,” he added. “This is just the beginning. This is going to be a new day, and now the town will be safer for my wife, for my son, and for my daughter.”

The 13-episode season 6 won’t debut in the fall, but will hit the air sometime during the 2018-2019 season.