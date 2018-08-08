9-1-1 teases earthquake nightmares in first-look posters

Fox
Tim Stack
August 08, 2018 at 03:27 PM EDT

9-1-1

type
TV Show
genre
Drama
run date
01/03/18
creator
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear
performer
Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark
broadcaster
Fox
seasons
2

The Big One is coming to Fox’s 9-1-1.

The second season of the network’s hit series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear (American Horror Story), will tackle a massive earthquake that hits Los Angeles. In true 9-1-1 fashion, the event will be taken to new extremes, as teased by these first-look posters. (This is, after all, the show that had a bouncy castle fly off a cliff.)

But the series, which stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, is also adding some new star power for season 2, with Jennifer Love Hewitt joining the cast as the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 9-1-1 operator.

Fox
Fox

 

Fox

9-1-1’s two-part premiere begins Sunday, Sept. 23, on Fox.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now