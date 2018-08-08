9-1-1 teases earthquake nightmares in first-look posters

type TV Show genre Drama run date 01/03/18 creator Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear performer Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark broadcaster Fox seasons 2

The Big One is coming to Fox’s 9-1-1.

The second season of the network’s hit series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear (American Horror Story), will tackle a massive earthquake that hits Los Angeles. In true 9-1-1 fashion, the event will be taken to new extremes, as teased by these first-look posters. (This is, after all, the show that had a bouncy castle fly off a cliff.)

But the series, which stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, is also adding some new star power for season 2, with Jennifer Love Hewitt joining the cast as the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark), who is starting her life over as a 9-1-1 operator.

9-1-1’s two-part premiere begins Sunday, Sept. 23, on Fox.