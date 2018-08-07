Songs that deserve to be turned into TV shows

It’s commonplace for movies, TV shows, books, and plays/musicals to get adapted into another medium. Even songs have been adapted into movies (See: Jolene, Bad Romance, Love Me Tender). Less frequent, though — in fact, we couldn’t nail down an obvious instance — is when songs have been adapted into a TV series.

That could change, as Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah” is being developed for the small screen as a “contemporary fairy tale.”

What other songs could make for a good TV show? EW went to work creating loglines for our wish list of series based on songs — some inspired directly by the lyrics, others taking a cue purely from the title. Keep scrolling to see which songs we’d like to see get made into shows.

“Absolutely (Story of a Girl)” by Nine Days

Logline: A modern-day fantasy from visionary director Guillermo del Toro in which a newly-single woman cries a torrential flood of tears that threaten to drown the whole world unless her ex-boyfriend can cross the salty sea and make things right. —Marc Snetiker

“Ain’t Your Mama” by Jennifer Lopez

Logline: Olivia (Jennifer Garner) is the producer of a Jerry Springer-style talk show, and also begrudgingly serves as a surrogate mother of sorts to its host — a once-respected but now-disgraced journalist (Amy Schumer) — in this behind-the-scenes dark comedy. —Gerrad Hall

“Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

Logline: Romance blossoms between a group of patients (Ian Somerhalder and Samira Wiley lead the cast) whose medical conditions force them to receive bi-weekly blood transfusions. —Henry Goldblatt

“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Logline: A working-class Jersey boy in the 1970s looks for love, a fast car, and a way out of the dead-end life he’s facing as all his friends fall into lives of crime, shotgun marriages, and more. —Maureen Lee Lenker

“The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy & Monica

Logline: A gripping custody battle unfolds over the course of this 8-episode limited series, which marks Golden Globe nominee Cameron Diaz’s first television series role. —Henry Goldblatt

“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Logline: Teen girl sneaks out in her parents’ car to go to a party, but gets into an accident while texting. When she wakes up and goes to school the next day, no one remembers her — including her major crush, a guy who never acknowledged her before but now is anxious to get to know “the new girl.” —Kristen Baldwin

Logline: In the year 2021, a group of 20-somethings decides to forgo texting and social media; instead, only communicating by voice calls. Elle Fanning leads the star-studded cast. —Henry Goldblatt

“Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd

Logline: Frostbite strikes explorer (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who is forced to settle in a small town 50 miles outside of Juneau, Alaska. Think: a modern-day Northern Exposure. —Henry Goldblatt

“Don’t Speak” by No Doubt

Logline: What happens when a family takes a vow of silence? Hilarity — that’s what. Topher Grace and Alyson Hannigan play Tim and Beth Loud, parents of four kids aged 5-17. —Henry Goldblatt

“Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera

Logline: The CW’s reimagining of I Dream of Jeannie stars Rita Ora as the genie wife of an American military doctor who releases her from an old stereo he found during his second European tour. —Marc Snetiker

“Gossip Folks” by Missy Elliott feat. Ms. Jade and Ludacris

Logline: The hierarchy of a Los Angeles high school is shaken when aspiring rapper Missy releases a mixtape calling out the worst rumors about the school’s various social groups. —Marc Snetiker

“Green Light” by Lorde

Logline: A New Zealand streetlight operator leaves small-town public works for his big-city dreams of Times Square’s LED lights, realizing it’s the “green light” he’s been waiting for. —Joseph Longo

“Hotel California” by the Eagles

Logline: The grande dame of a chic hotel (Delta Burke) serves “pink champagne on ice” to guests who experience unexplained (and unfathomable!) supernatural occurrences during their stay. —Henry Goldblatt

“I Left My Wallet in El Segundo” by A Tribe Called Quest

Logline: A coming-of-age road trip through Mexico as told from the perspective of the wallet. —Katie Hasty

“I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic! at the Disco

Logline: If we’re adapting mid-‘00s pop-punk hits, why not a CW drama about young, hot wedding workers? The photographer is having an affair with the caterer, the florist has a deadly secret, and someone just overheard a bridesmaid whispering to a waiter… —Devan Coggan

“Lucky” by Britney Spears

Logline: Lucky, a lovely Hollywood girl, has it all, so why do these tears come at night? She’s lost in an image, in a dream — until, all of a sudden, someone’s there to wake her up. —Mary Sollosi

“Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega

Logline: A man’s seven exes team up to kill him. —Marc Snetiker

“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Logline: A middle-America, lower-middle-class family faces the sometimes humorous daily struggles of home, life, and work, all the while raising three very different kids. Wait… —Gerrad Hall

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers

Logline: After a stint in prison, a young man wants it all. He’s doing just fine maintaining a cheerful disposition in the face of all adversity until his damningly beautiful girlfriend transpires to be cheating on him (she calls a cab every time he falls asleep). He soon drives himself crazy trying to constantly remain optimistic as jealousy takes control and he chokes on every alibi she feeds him. But is it all in his head? —Ruth Kinane

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses

Logline: A rich recluse invites an aspiring young writer to his gloomy castle in Ireland to help him ghostwrite his autobiography. Through a series of flashbacks to his earlier life, we learn that the frail old man was once a heavy metal sex symbol who dated a string of supermodels until he met his one true love: A Victoria’s Secret angel who came to a tragic end. —Kristen Baldwin

“Oxford Comma” by Vampire Weekend

Logline: A career copy editor looks to escape a dark underworld of online trolls who confuse “you’re” with “your.” Coming this fall to PBS. —Alex Suskind

“Piano Man” by Billy Joel

Logline: While awaiting his big break as a rock star, a young musician makes a living as a cocktail lounge pianist and gets involved in the personal lives of the bar’s regulars, including an outspoken waitress, a real estate agent trying to sell his first novel, and a disillusioned businessman. —Adrienne Onofri

“The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!” by Sufjan Stevens

Logline: A group of red hat-wearing Illinoisans evade the predatory wasp of the Palisades, which is out to get them. —Mary Sollosi

“Roses” by Outkast

Logline: Go beyond the auditorium — a day in the life of Caroline, the coolest girl in school, fending off advances from Big Boi and André 3000 as an all-out war of dance-offs and freestyles erupts in the hallways between André’s The Love Below gang and Big Boi’s Speakerboxxx crew. Call it South Side Story. —Isaac Feldberg

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” by Adele

Logline: In an act of revenge, a jilted fiancée (yes, a woman) sets out to seduce her ex’s new flame only to actually fall in love with her. Will she wind up devastated again or can she successfully get back at her ex and also get the girl? —Lacey Vorrasi-Banis

“Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls

Logline: A cooking competition forces chefs to make entire meals out of nothing but spices. —Samantha Highfill

“Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne

Logline: MILF-y suburban mom (Malin Akerman) embarks on an affair with the barely legal son of her neighbor/best friend (Katherine Heigl, marking a reunion of the cast of 27 Dresses). —Henry Goldblatt

“Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall

Logline: A New York magazine editor gets a new lease on life and love after LASIK surgery. —Marc Snetiker

“Summer Girls” by LFO

Logline: Based on a whole bunch of Billy Shakespeare’s sonnets, this early-2000s set series follows the summer adventures — and drama — of a group of Abercrombie & Fitch-wearing, Cherry Coke and Fun Dip-loving girls in a small Massachusetts beach town. Macaulay Culkin, Michael J. Fox, and Kevin Bacon also star. —Derek Lawrence

“TiK ToK” by Kesha

Logline: A timeless tale of an 18th-century female clockmaker managing her booming clock storefront while struggling to get pregnant. Tick tock goes the clock — and her chances of having children. —Joseph Longo

“Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance

Logline: Years ago, a man was told he would grow up to save the world. Now he’s older, and it seems he’s missed his chance. People are sick, dying, or lost; the sky is coated in ash; and the future seems lost. But then one day he gets a fantastic vision of a magnificent marching menagerie, and figures that learning their psychedelic secrets and recruiting others to join could finally be the path to salvation he was promised. But is this for real, or is the Black Parade just in his head? —Christian Holub

“What Would You Do?” by City High

Logline: HBO brings you a new hard-hitting drama about a woman left to navigate single motherhood and poverty. It’s just what she calls life. —Samantha Highfill

“When We Were Young” by Adele

Logline: This one may look like a movie, but it gets the weekly treatment as Oscar and multiple-Grammy-winning singer Adeline and her equally talented and lifelong friends (Christy, Lady Gigi, Tayla) recall when they were toddlers, making music on the playground. Told via photos taken in perfect natural light. —Gerrad Hall

“Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men

Logline: With undertones of Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, this animated mystery from the creators of Bob’s Burgers follows a dog detective investigating the mass jailbreak of a rescue shelter the night before a mass euthanization, with all signs pointing to his ex — an activist cat — as the prime suspect. —Marc Snetiker

Jack’s Mannequin’s Everything in Transit

Logline: Adapt just one song? Let’s go bigger! A time-jumping, This Is Us-ian tale of a group of friends who ditch their East Coast jobs and head west to take a “holiday from real” — navigating love and heartbreak amid a backdrop of gorgeous Southern California scenery. Is it possible for the world to look this way forever? Greenlight the show and we’ll find out… —Jessica Derschowitz