Ruby Rose cast as The CW's Batwoman

The CW has found its Batwoman!

The network has cast model-actress Ruby Rose to play Kate Kane a.k.a. Batwoman. The character will be introduced in the network’s annual DC crossover event this winter, plus the network is also developing a stand-alone series around the character.

The casting is an impressive name. Rose rose to fame after joining the cast of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black in season 3 as Stella Carlin, and has had stand-out movie performances in Pitch Perfect 3, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 2 (where she had a rather intense fight scene with Keanu Reeves that bodes well for battling crime on the streets of Gotham). She’s also in the upcoming killer shark movie The Meg.

If Batwoman is picked up to series, the openly gay Rose — who identifies as gender fluid — will topline the first TV series focusing on an LGBT superhero. “Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence,” reads the official logline. “But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

But first, Rose will make her debut in this year’s DC crossover event in December, which will include Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (but not DC’s Legends of Tomorrow).

The prospective Batwoman series will be written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries), who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns.