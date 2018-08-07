Psych will make another movie eventually, says star James Roday

type TV Show genre Comedy, Crime run date 07/07/06-03/26/14 performer James Roday, Dulé Hill broadcaster USA

The Psych dudes aren’t trying to psych you out: They do want to make another movie.

Despite the fact that stars James Roday and Dulé Hill have roles in the upcoming ABC drama A Million Little Things and USA’s Suits, respectively, Roday said at the Television Critics Association press tour today that a second movie will be made… eventually.

“We’ll figure out a way to do it. All the pieces are still there,” Roday told reporters. “Everybody wants to do it.”

Psych: The Movie aired in December on USA, as a sequel to the detective dramedy that aired on the same network from 2006 to 2014. All the original cast returned for the two-hour flick, which was directed by series creator Steve Franks. As in the show’s original run, Roday played a young crime consultant in Santa Barbara who appeared to have psychic abilities — he really just had a great memory — while Hill played his partner Gus.