James Corden gave viewers the longest and perhaps most beloved Carpool Karaoke installment earlier this summer when Paul McCartney returned to Liverpool, drove around with the late-night talk show host, sang some of the biggest Beatles hits, visited his childhood home, and played a surprise gig at a local pub.

The emotional segment, which CBS says has almost 130 million digital views across Facebook and YouTube, clocked in at 23 minutes. But according to the Late Late Show producers, there was plenty of action that you didn’t get to see. Until now. CBS will air the one-hour special Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, offering up never-before-seen footage from the installment.

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with Paul McCartney,” said executive producer Ben Winston in a statement Tuesday. “We loved making it and knew we had something special, but it was so wonderful for us to see how many people watched and enjoyed it. I think it resonated with people as Paul’s music speaks to every generation, young and old, especially today. The message in the music is as relevant now as it has ever been. After the shoot, while we sat in the edit, we had to cut so much we loved for time. Not only did Paul do a concert in that Liverpool pub, but James and he discussed so much in the car. We are so delighted CBS has given us this primetime special to make an hour-long version of this ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Now everyone can see the joy of that concert and more of their chat.”

Corden has done three Carpool Karaoke prime time specials, and the first two claimed Emmys. Musical artists including Adele, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran have participated in the viral segment over the last few years.