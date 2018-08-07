Netflix announces premiere date for House of Cards final season

type TV Show genre Drama run date 02/01/13 performer Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright broadcaster Netflix seasons 5 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

This election season, House of Cards will return for its final term.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that its original flagship series is set to premiere the sixth and final season on Nov. 2.

With Kevin Spacey out after numerous sexual misconduct allegations, Robin Wright — who has been nominated for five Emmys during her run on the show — will take the spotlight as her character, Claire Underwood, is the new commander-in-chief.

Joining Wright will be new additions Diane Lane, Cody Fern, and Greg Kinnear, as well as returning cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGiver.