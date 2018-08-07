HGTV lands winning bid to purchase The Brady Bunch house

type TV Show performer Florence Henderson, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen, Eve Plumb, Robert Reed, Barry Williams broadcaster ABC Current Status Off Air

The Brady Bunch house has found a new home — and, quite fittingly, it’s at HGTV.

On Tuesday, the saga over who would be the next owner of the famed TV house came to a conclusion. Discovery Inc.’s HGTV network has won the bidding war for the house in California that served as the exterior of the Brady family home on the ’70s sitcom The Brady Bunch, and the network has big plans for it.

“I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the Brady Bunch home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can,” Discovery CEO David Zaslav said on the company’s second-quarter earnings conference call, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

Almost 50 years after the home was featured on the beloved family sitcom, it was put up for sale at a whopping $1.89 million. According to a listing on Zillow, the 2,477-square-foot house — located at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, California — is the second-most photographed home in America, just behind the White House and boasts two beds, three baths, and “generous entertaining spaces.”

Following initial concern that the house might be bought and torn down by developers, there was momentary relief when it appeared former *NSYNC member Lance Bass had landed the property. “Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!” Bass tweeted on Friday. “This is going to be a fun project!”

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

Sadly, it wasn’t mean to be for Bass —two days later, he was back on social media expressing his heartbreak over losing out as his bid was passed over due to “unforeseen circumstances,” and that a Hollywood studio with “unlimited resources” would be purchasing the home instead.

“How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity?” he wrote. “I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling.”

But as it turns out, Bass is taking solace in the fact that HGTV plans to restore the house to its former glory and — as a big fan of the network — is happy enough with the outcome.

HGTV??! Aw man. I’d be pretty upset if it were anyone else, but how can you be mad at HGTV?? My television is stuck on that channel. Kudos HGTV, I know you will do the right thing with the house. That was always my biggest worry. I can smile again. 😁 — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 7, 2018

