Cruella de Vil star Glenn Close finally gets all the puppies in Jimmy Fallon's Pup Quiz

It’s been more than two decades since 101 Dalmatians, but Glenn Close finally has all the puppies. The Oscar nominee emerged as the victor of Jimmy Fallon‘s Pup Quiz on The Tonight Show Monday night, and she also threw it back to her days as fur-obsessed Disney villain Cruella de Vil.

This quote, in particular, left Fallon rolling on the floor for not thinking of it first: “We have 300 puppies backstage,” Fallon said. “Not 101?” Close corrected.

Close, now starring in The Wife, faced Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard, who was also out promoting his new movie Dog Days. Neither of them knew any of the answers to the animal trivia game. Meanwhile, Close kept summoning up her Cruella cackle at random points and even told one of her puppies, “You would make a nice coat.”

Just to clarify, she didn’t. Instead, the game ended with a joyous Close buried underneath a pile of her “darling” puppies.

