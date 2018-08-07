Animal Kingdom sneak peek: Smurf kidnaps Marco

Samantha Highfill
August 07, 2018 at 01:24 PM EDT

Animal Kingdom

type
TV Show
genre
Crime, Drama
run date
06/14/16
performer
Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy
broadcaster
TNT
seasons
3
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-MA

Smurf really only has two rules in life: You don’t mess with her family, and perhaps more importantly, you don’t mess with her money. And Lucy has done both of those things. So now, Smurf is taking matter into her own hands.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Animal Kingdom, which sees Smurf inform her boys about her next move: She’s decided to kidnap Marco in an attempt to get her money — sorry, their money — back from Lucy. But not surprisingly, the boys aren’t exactly excited about Smurf’s highly dangerous plan. And yet, they don’t have much of a say considering things are already underway.

Watch their family chat in the clip above.

Animal Kingdom airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

