type TV Show genre Crime, Drama run date 06/14/16 performer Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy broadcaster TNT seasons 3 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

Smurf really only has two rules in life: You don’t mess with her family, and perhaps more importantly, you don’t mess with her money. And Lucy has done both of those things. So now, Smurf is taking matter into her own hands.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of Animal Kingdom, which sees Smurf inform her boys about her next move: She’s decided to kidnap Marco in an attempt to get her money — sorry, their money — back from Lucy. But not surprisingly, the boys aren’t exactly excited about Smurf’s highly dangerous plan. And yet, they don’t have much of a say considering things are already underway.

Animal Kingdom airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.