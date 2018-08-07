American Horror Story: Apocalypse to bring back key Coven actresses

Do witch schools have class reunions? I guess they do now.

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Tuesday that the next installment, Apocalypse, will bring back a slew of Coven fan favorites, including Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Stevie Nicks.

Apocalypse is shaping up to be one of the most epic installments of AHS to date with Jessica Lange already set to return as Murder House‘s Constance and Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) to play her adopted antichrist son Michael.

Guess who's coming back for AHS APOCALYPSE? Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and….Stevie Nicks. So thrilled the family is together again! #AHSApocalypse — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 7, 2018

Sarah Paulson will return to play three roles including Coven‘s Cordelia and Murder House‘s Billie Dean Morgan, while Emma Roberts is reviving her Coven witch Madison Montgomery.

Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, and Adina Porter are also set for Apocalypse, which premieres Sept. 12 on FX.