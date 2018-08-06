McCreary (William Miller) might just win the war over the Valley after all.

He’s got two pilots now, and in the exclusive clip above from the season 5 finale of The CW’s The 100, Raven (Lindsey Morgan) breaks after he threatens to remove Shaw’s (Jordan Bolger) right leg. Not that her agreement makes things any easier; he warns her he’ll go ahead with the operation anyway if she doesn’t manage to get them airborne in two minutes.

Luckily, it looks like Madi (Lola Flanery) has the remaining Wonkru army ready for battle — or at least, they seem ready for another showdown in the gorge, one in which the odds remain against them. “The bad guys are in control,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg admits. “We have Madi back at the helm of Wonkru, but the question is, will they accept her? Will they follow her? Will she make a difference?” What the Flame bestows is anyone’s guess.

And besides, she’s not the only player with a higher-than-high-stakes mission. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has been tasked with keeping McCreary’s ship on the ground to prevent him from dropping the missiles on Wonkru. “Will Clarke succeed, and will she continue along the path of protecting Madi?” Rothenberg says. “Those are the two big stories that are hanging in the air.”

Watch the clip above. The 100 airs its season 5 finale on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.