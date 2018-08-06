Shameless season 9 will be super-sized, and split in half

type TV Show genre Comedy, Drama run date 01/09/11 performer William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum broadcaster Showtime seasons 8 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

Shameless season 9 will be the show’s longest one yet — plus we have all sorts of new details about the show.

Showtime is super-sizing the long-running comedy series for its next round to 14 episodes, two more than the show’s usual 12.

But there’s a catch: Shameless also will run in two parts for the first time, with one half airing this fall (debuting Sept. 9) and the other launching in early 2019 (debuting Jan. 20).

Shameless currently ranks as Showtime’s most popular series and the upcoming season will include the show’s 100th episode.

We also have a lot of official details about what season 9 will be about:

“Political fervor hits the South Side, and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (William H. Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls.”