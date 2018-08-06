Emma Stone, Jonah Hill navigate Justin Theroux's twisted multi-mind-verse in Maniac trailer

Minds can be changed, but can they be solved?

According to Netflix’s upcoming limited series Maniac, the answer is yes. “It’s not therapy, it’s science,” Justin Theroux’s Dr. James Mantleray explains in the official trailer above. “Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there’s no reason to believe that anything about us can’t be changed.”

And a lot does get changed, at least within the minds of Anne (Emma Stone) and Owen (Jonah Hill), two of Mantleray’s drably-uniformed subjects. The pair can be seen meeting and re-meeting across multiple scenarios — a glamorous ’60s-style party, an ominous board meeting, a sunny kitchen table with children present — but their purpose isn’t clear. Yet.

For now, Maniac serves up several enticing, spectacular visuals, all of which have to do with these dangerous experiments — there’s a reason why Sally Field’s Dr. Greta Mantleray sounds concerned — inside “some multi-reality brain magic s—,” as Annie puts it. Sounds mind-blowing, to say the least.

Watch the trailer above. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and created by Patrick Somerville, Maniac premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix.