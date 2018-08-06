How Legacies will explain Caroline's absence

type TV Show run date 10/25/18 creator Julie Plec broadcaster The CW

Although Legacies, the latest spin-off of the Vampire Diaries universe, will take place in Mystic Falls — and more specifically, at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted — Caroline Forbes won’t be hanging around the halls, at least not when the show begins.

Thus far, the only returning Vampire Diaries cast members set to reprise their roles in Legacies are Matt Davis, Steven R. McQueen, and Zach Roerig, which leaves the question of where Caroline (Candice King) will be when the show premieres. “We’re going to hear her and feel free a lot,” showrunner Julie Plec says. “I don’t know when we’ll see her. I, of course, would like to see her anytime. The door is open. But the girls are dealing with the fact that their mother, who has raised them, is a little absentee lately.”

As for what Caroline’s been doing since she said goodbye to Klaus, there are a couple stories floating around. “They believe she’s off on recruiting missions,” Plec says of Caroline’s twin daughters. “Alaric knows she’s actually off doing other things that have to do with the long-term survival of their daughters. So the mystery of, where is Caroline, why isn’t she coming home for their birthday, that kind of thing is gonna be part of our story in the hopes that one day we’ll be able to walk to have her walk through the doors as well.”

In the meantime, the citizens of Mystic Falls will be left to fight a plethora of monsters. According to Plec, Legacies will often embrace a monster of the week format. “A lot of the supernatural beings that we’ll be opening our doors to are things you never would have seen on The Vampire Diaries,” Plec said with star Danielle Rose Russell adding, “In our second episode, we have a very exciting new creature with a lot of CGI.”

Legacies premieres Thursday, Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

—Reporting by Chancellor Agard