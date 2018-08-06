Homeland will end with season 8, Showtime confirms

type TV Show genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller run date 10/02/11 performer Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin broadcaster Showtime seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

Carrie Mathison’s story is coming to an end.

Showtime is confirming that Homeland season 8 will be the last.

The network’s CEO and president David Nevins told reporters the news on Monday at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills.

“Homeland has been a game-changing series for SHOWTIME, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient,” Nevins said. “This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to [producers] Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings Homeland home.”

Showrunner Alex Gansa added: “Homeland has been the most joyful and rewarding experience of my career. Not many have been as lucky as me — partnered with the miraculous Claire Danes, supported to the ends of the earth by Fox and Showtime, and working in the company of some of the most gifted writers, actors, and filmmakers in the business. I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time.”

The final season will air in June 2019.

The news follows the Emmy-winning drama’s showrunner Alex Gansa and star Clarie Danes having said in recent months that the eighth season will likely be the last.

“[Season 7 arranges] all the pieces on the chessboard to make that a proper finale for the story we’ve been telling,” Gansa told EW in April. “We get to play this last season in D.C with the intention of taking us overseas for one last chapter. Season 8 will be overseas somewhere. We get to play a story with larger national stakes in season 7 and we’ll go back to a smaller intelligence-based season in 8. We get to pull out all the stops this year and then get to the emotional heart of things in season 8.”

And Danes was asked by Howard Stern during an interview the same month if season 8 was the final round and she responded, “Yeah, that’s it.”

Nevins told reporters he was convinced to allow the show to end by Gansa and Danes. “I said, Are you sure? Let’s think about it. Let’s take a few months to sleep ion this,” Nevins recalled.

The move marks an end date for one of Showtime’s best-known and longest-running shows. The network next plans to boost its investment in new programming, just as HBO is doing with under its new AT&T parent, and streaming rival Netflix continues to do. “We are planning a significant ramp up in Showtime programming over the next several years,” Nevins said. “With every step we’ll be providing more and more reasons to subscribe to our service.”